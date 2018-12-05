FARMINGDALE — Town voters will decide Thursday whether Farmingdale should take out a loan for up to $1.7 million to build a new fire station.

The plans for the station the town previously put out to bid called for a three-bay, 80-foot-by-80-foot station, with a 100-foot-by-100-foot parking lot. Farmingdale received bids for the project, but they were all rejected in October because they came in $543,000 to $776,651 more than the $1 million the town was approved to spend in 2017.

If the loan is authorized by residents, the project would be put out to bid again next year.

The warrant article estimates $801,779.47 in interest, based on the estimated net rate of 4 percent on a 20-year loan. The total cost of the loan is estimated at $2,501,779.47. Town Clerk Rose Webster said last month that the town has $1,175,944 in outstanding loans and is not in danger of eclipsing its borrowing limit. Farmingdale has an outstanding balance of $881,252.99 on bonds.

The site of the new station is just north of Gosline’s Hardware on Maine Avenue. The department is moving from its location at 289 Maine Ave. because it is too cramped for their equipment.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Hall-Dale High School’s auditorium. The town’s attorney, Mary Dennison, will be the moderator.

