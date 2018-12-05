LEWISTON — Firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday morning at 906 Lisbon St.
Multiple units responded to the fire about 7:30 a.m. in the building with Liberty Income Tax and apartments at the intersection of Lisbon and Rosedale streets.
Fire officials said no one was injured but eight cats were killed, according to WGME.
Lisbon Street was closed to traffic most of the morning and was reopened about 9 a.m.
-
Local & State
Liz Soares: The Beatles' 'White Album' served as soundtrack for era where 'we were living in a mess'
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Dec. 5 police log
-
Maine Crime
Assault, burglary attempt put Portland neighborhood on alert
-
Politics
Belfast mayor, council, put differences aside
-
Business
Deering Lumber purchased by Illinois company