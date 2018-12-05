FARMINGTON — The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary gift shop will host a special holiday family event from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Bass Room at the hospital on the Wilton Road. Live reindeer visit will take place outside the building.

A sit down tea with Mrs. Claus will begin at 2:15 p.m. Those interested in attending should purchase tickets in advance at the gift shop. Goodies from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen will be available, a letters to Santa table, coloring, games and crafts will be ongoing, a Holly Boutique where visitors can buy gifts for less than $5. Mrs. Claus will read “Polar Bear Wish” about a girl and her cousin who aid a lost baby polar bear to find his mother at At 3:45 p.m.

A nominal fee will be charged for this charitable event, proceeds will benefit the FMH Auxiliary.

For more information, call the gift shop at 779-2581.

