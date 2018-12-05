The Kingfield Friday Artwalk is set for 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, throughout the villages. The artwalk will feature antique mechanics (the autos not the technicians), carols at a local restaurant, leatherwork, a local author and more. Watch for the flying red flags indicating participating venues.

Webster Free Library will host a display of holiday quilts created by the members of Stichers in the Snow, a local quilting group at the library on Depot Street. Light refreshments will be offered.

In addition to its usual displays of Stanley family ingenuity and creativity, the Stanley Museum, 40 School St., will feature the “Steam Team,” a group of volunteers who care for the museum’s cars as well as others’ antique vehicles. They will be available for to answer any questions about Stanley Steamers, their upkeep and their history. This in addition to the museum’s collection of all facets of Stanley family history and memorabilia — airbrush painting and photography, photographic dry plate technology, violins and examples of Stanley steam cars. Refreshments will be served.

Polly and Rob MacMichael invite everyone to the second annual Jingle Ball at Rolling Fatties, 268 Main St. The eatery will feature Lee Stetson in his Fatties debut, playing seasonal tunes from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Red Barn Upcycle Market, Main Street, will feature owner Barbara Wiencek’s creative collection of re-purposed furniture, china and more. The market’s featured artisan this month is Susan Catino of Highland Beadworks who creates the beverage/wine charms and necklaces carried by the shop.

High Peaks Artisans Guild’s December Artist of the Month Jean Benson of Carrabassett Clayworks will feature her stoneware. HPAG also will host LE Hughes who will give a reading from her latest collection of columns “Away With Words” as seen in the Original Irregular. RJ Gray Jr. is a guest artist this month showing some of his relief prints and selling handmade leather items. Additional media featured by the other guild members include fiber arts, knitting, oil and watercolor painting, photography, woodwork, woodturning, glass art and jewelry. A variety of refreshments will be available.

Ulrike Stadler’s Stadler Gallery of Contemporary Art, will be full of her paintings, prints and stained glass as well as other artists’ work, including Tatiana Maxsimic’s paintings.

For more information, call 265-2773.

