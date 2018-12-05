Firefighters from Topsham and Brunswick pulled a woman from the Androscoggin River after she either jumped or fell from the Frank J. Wood Bridge on Wednesday.

Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Donald Koslosky said his department received a report at about 12:10 p.m. of a person who apparently jumped or fell from the bridge connecting Brunswick and Topsham. The structure spans the river just above the Bowdoin Mill commercial complex.

When rescue workers arrived, bystanders directed firefighters to a woman who was floating in the river near Sea Dog Brewing Company – a restaurant and pub located in the Bowdoin Mill. Brunswick firefighters deployed a small rescue boat and pulled the woman from the 32-degree water, Koslosky said.

“She was just rounding the Sea Dog. Once we made it around the corner, we kept eyes on her,” he said. “We were unable to reach her with any throw ropes, and we just kept eyes on her until the rescue boat was launched.”

Koslosky said the woman was conscious but unresponsive when she was brought ashore and treated by emergency personnel.

She was transported via ambulance to Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick and Brunswick police said her condition did not appear to be life-threatening.

The woman’s name and age are not being released.

Staff Writer Dennis Hoey and Times Record Staff Writer Nathan Strout contributed to this report.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: