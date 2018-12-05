Scarborough Middle School received a $2,000 grant on Monday from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America to support science, technology, engineering and math programs.

PhRMA spokeswoman Laura Perloff said the STEM Talent Pipeline Grant recognizes that the middle school and its teachers help students investigate and develop interest in STEM fields.

“We strive to provide diverse STEM opportunities for our students to explore their educational passions,” said Principal Diane Nadeau. “We are excited to see our effort acknowledged.”

PhRMA represents leading U.S. biopharmaceutical research companies. The group will present additional $2,000 grants next week to Biddeford Middle School and Windham High School.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
biddeford maine, scarborough maine, windham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.