Scarborough Middle School received a $2,000 grant on Monday from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America to support science, technology, engineering and math programs.

PhRMA spokeswoman Laura Perloff said the STEM Talent Pipeline Grant recognizes that the middle school and its teachers help students investigate and develop interest in STEM fields.

“We strive to provide diverse STEM opportunities for our students to explore their educational passions,” said Principal Diane Nadeau. “We are excited to see our effort acknowledged.”

PhRMA represents leading U.S. biopharmaceutical research companies. The group will present additional $2,000 grants next week to Biddeford Middle School and Windham High School.

