SOUTH PORTLAND — Kimberlee Bennett, an assistant principal of South Portland High School, has been named the 2019 Assistant Principal of the Year for grades 9 through 12 by the Maine Principals’ Association.

The award was scheduled to be presented to Bennett during a school assembly Wednesday morning. She also will be honored at the association’s annual spring conference in April at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

Kimberlee Bennett Photo courtesy South Portland School Department

During her seven years as an assistant principal, Bennett has demonstrated “authentic, student-centered leadership (that addresses) school issues in a positive, proactive manner (and ensures) that all students feel as though they belong at her school,” according to Richard Durost, MPA executive director.

Bennett has a bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of Maine at Farmington and master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern Maine. She started her career as a special education teacher in Fryeburg for two years, then taught at Gorham Middle School for 12 years before taking the assistant principal position in South Portland.

The award recognizes Bennett as a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Kelley Bouchard can be contacted at 791-6328 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: KelleyBouchard

Share

< Previous

Next >