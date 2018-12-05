WISCASSET — Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest is set for Thursday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 9., in the Village.

Light Up Wiscasset on the Creamery Pier will features a community chorus from 5 to 6 p.m. Thurday, singing everyone’s favorite carols. Voices from the Sheepscot Valley Choir, the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset chorus, and local students from the Middle High School will serenade visitors who come to see the fireworks or visit with Santa. Hot cocoa in the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce’s information shack will help to keep you warm. Singing will pause during the fireworks starting at 6 p.m.

TKeyboardist Terry Heller will play holiday favorites from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in Wiscasset Bay Gallery Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest. Contributed photo

Caroling will resume on Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., as members of the Sheepscot Valley Choir, under the direction of James Crowley, meander through the Village, add your voice to theirs or stop and listen. Also on Saturday, keyboard artist Terry Heller will plays seasonal favorites and takes requests at Wiscasset Bay Gallery, of Bath Road, from 2 to 5 p.m. End the day at the Snow Ball at Water’s Edge from 7 to 10 p.m., with the Salty Dogs.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and can be purchased at Moulinette, 60 Main St., and BIRCH, 72 Main St. in the Village; First National Bank, 39 Gardiner Road, and the Chamber office, 297 Bath Road. Tickets will be available at the door for $25.

The Sheepscot Valley Choir will return to Wiscasset Village on Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 2 p.m., for an encore meander around the Village.

For more information, visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.







