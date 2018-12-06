An Oakland couple was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after suffering smoke inhalation and minor injuries in a kitchen fire at their home at 25 Denise Avenue.
Oakland fire Chief David Coughlin said the fire, which caused substantial damage to the kitchen, was at a single-story ranch house owned by Philip Satin and his wife, whose name was not immediately available. Someone from the house called for help at 7:59 a.m.
“We don’t know what the events were that led up to the kitchen fire itself. I haven’t had a chance to talk to them yet,” Coughlin said.
He said the state fire marshal’s office was notified of the fire, which is the protocol when injuries are involved, and that office is investigating the fire.
About 10 Oakland, Belgrade, Sidney and Rome firefighters went to the scene, and Waterville firefighters stood by at the Oakland fire station, according to Coughlin. He was not sure if the home was insured.
When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the house and fire was in the kitchen, he said.
“We contained the fire to the kitchen and didn’t find any extension,” he said.
The couple was taken by Delta Ambulance to a hospital, though Coughlin was not sure which one.
He said the Satins have cats and they are fine.
The Oakland Police Department, Delta Ambulance and Central Maine Power Co. responded to the scene, according to Coughlin.
Denise Avenue is off Middle Road, which leads to Sidney.
Amy Calder — 861-9247
Twitter: @AmyCalder17
-
Nation & World
Report to Congress calls for raising gas tax to upgrade roads and bridges
-
Maine Crime
Washington State man charged with posting threats against Showhegan school
-
Schools and Education
'Indians' mascot name draws defenders, opponents at Skowhegan meeting
-
Nation & World
No money for border wall in exchange for ‘Dreamer’ legal protections, Pelosi says
-
Maine Crime
Boston man gets 17 years in prison for ‘brutal’ sex trafficking of addicted Maine women