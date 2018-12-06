Local businesses have always been vital supporters of the 69-year-old Press Herald Toy Fund. They donate checks, take up collections, send food for volunteers or hold fundraisers, sometimes turning their office holiday parties into charity events.

The folks at East Brown Cow Management in Portland like to put in some sweat equity. The company has 14 employees and is best known for its ownership of commercial buildings in Greater Portland, including such high-profile office buildings as the Canal Plaza block in Portland’s Old Port.

The employees volunteer each December at the toy fund warehouse. They did again this week, packing and sorting toys that will soon be given to grateful parents and unwrapped by thousands of Maine children who otherwise face difficult holiday seasons.

And as has become the company’s tradition, they followed the volunteer shift with a company holiday party.

“The Press Herald Toy Fund provides us with the opportunity to help parents who want their kids to have a fun holiday season,” said Nick Richio, the company’s controller and toy fund organizer. “We feel really good doing the work.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 69th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• APPLICATIONS can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 or 791-6600 to have one mailed to you.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

• SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Here’s to many happy smiles 🙂 Melodie Cook $150

In loving memory of Aunt Louise and Cousin Robin from the Simpson Family $50

Merry Christmas! $25

In loving memory of Carol & Ben Libby, from Charlene, Andy and family $50

In memory of Edward Stanhope Jr. $50

In honor of Charles Dalfonso $30

Most Sincerely – a friend $30

Carlton and Joan Leach $100

Merry Christmas! Chub and Tomcat $100

May this help many families, from Helene Albert and family $35

Ann and Greg Fisher $100

Merry Christmas! Sam and Marge Dibiase $50

In loving memory of our father and grandfather, James D. Wallace, faithful annual donor to the Toy Fund. Love, your children and grandchildren! $40

Whitney and Maria Drake $200

Anonymous $50

In memory of Thomas Coffey. Let’s go America! $20

Anonymous $100

Bill and Valerie Sowles $250

Total for the year: $35,986.00

