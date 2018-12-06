BOSTON — Nathan Eovaldi’s marathon relief performance in Game 3 of the World Series is a moment that will resonate in Red Sox history.

Boston rewarded him with a $68 million, four-year contract.

Nathan Eovaldi went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA during the regular season after being acquired by the Boston Red Sox. In the playoffs, he allowed four earned runs in 22 innings. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

“We’re very happy to have Nathan back with us,” Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement as the deal was announced Thursday. “He did a tremendous job for us last season, playing a significant role in helping us win the division and the World Series. His performance in the postseason was outstanding, both as a starting pitcher and as a reliever.”

A 28-year-old right-hander who has had a pair of Tommy John surgeries, Eovaldi was acquired by Boston from Tampa Bay on July 25. He went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA down the stretch. He made four starts against the Yankees, going 2-0 with a 0.39 ERA, and beat the New York in Game 3 of the AL Division Series, when he gave up one run in seven innings.

In six postseason appearances, including two starts, Eovaldi went 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA.

Eovaldi pitched one inning of relief in each of the first two games of the World Series against the Dodgers. He entered Game 3 in the 12th inning and threw 97 pitches over six-plus innings, preventing the bullpen from enduring additional stress.

Boston lost the game when Eovaldi surrendered an 18th-inning home run to Max Muncy, but his performance inspired his teammates. Manager Alex Cora credited Eovaldi’s effort with being one of the catalysts that helped Boston win its fourth World Series title in 15 years.

At the premiere of the Red Sox’s 2018 season highlight video, Eovaldi got the biggest cheers when his name was mentioned.

“Nobody’s going to remember who won that game. Everybody’s going to remember Nate Eovaldi,” Cora said.

Eovaldi is part of a projected starting rotation that includes Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez.

