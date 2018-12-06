SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Area High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society held an induction ceremony Nov. 29 at the school.

The following students were recognized: Abigail Bolvin, Annabelle Bourassa, Chloe Dubois, Emma Duffy, Olivia Hatch, Maliea Kelso, Bhreagh Kennedy, Lydia Lapointe, Kyle Lee, Abigail McGowan, Meredith Mitchell, Matush Prokop, Kyle Salley, Elizabeth Snowman and Emma York.

