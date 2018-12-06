SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Area High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society held an induction ceremony Nov. 29 at the school.
The following students were recognized: Abigail Bolvin, Annabelle Bourassa, Chloe Dubois, Emma Duffy, Olivia Hatch, Maliea Kelso, Bhreagh Kennedy, Lydia Lapointe, Kyle Lee, Abigail McGowan, Meredith Mitchell, Matush Prokop, Kyle Salley, Elizabeth Snowman and Emma York.
-
Nation & World
Report to Congress calls for raising gas tax to upgrade roads and bridges
-
Maine Crime
Washington State man charged with posting threats against Showhegan school
-
Schools and Education
'Indians' mascot name draws defenders, opponents at Skowhegan meeting
-
Nation & World
No money for border wall in exchange for ‘Dreamer’ legal protections, Pelosi says
-
Maine Crime
Boston man gets 17 years in prison for ‘brutal’ sex trafficking of addicted Maine women