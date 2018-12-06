High schools

Thornton Academy senior Anthony Bracamonte was named the 2018 Gatorade Maine Football Player of the Year.

Bracamonte, a 5-foot-7, 150-pound receiver/running back starred for the 11-0 Class A champions. Using quickness, acceleration and an uncanny ability to make tacklers miss, he piled up 2,137 all-purpose yards, averaged 15.6 yards per touch and scored 27 touchdowns, including seven on special teams (five punt returns, two kick returns). He rushed for 1,013 yards.

The Gatorade award comes a day after Bracamonte was named a semifinalist for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, which honors the top senior football player in Maine. He had previously been named the SMAA’s Player of the Year.

DOG SLEDDING

IDITAROD: Officials have cleared a four-time champion of any wrongdoing in a dog-doping scandal that followed the sled dog race last year.

Officials issued a statement this week absolving musher Dallas Seavey of any involvement in the drugging of his dogs, the Anchorage Daily News reported .

Four of Seavey’s dogs tested positive for tramadol, an opioid painkiller and banned substance, following his second-place finish in March 2017.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Second baseman Jonathan Schoop and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $7.5 million, one-year contract.

• Cubs closer Brandon Morrow likely will miss the start of the season following arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow last month.

• Carlos Carrasco and the Indians agreed to a $47 million, four-year contract, a deal that includes $37.25 million in new guaranteed money.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: California Coach Justin Wilcox signed a new five-year deal.

• The NCAA says the number of enforced targeting penalties in the Football Bowl Subdivision this regular season was the same as in 2017, ending four straight years of increased calls.

• Kyler Murray is The Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, the second straight Oklahoma quarterback and fifth overall to win the award since it was established in 1998.

Murray beat out Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in voting by 56 AP college football poll voters who submitted player of the year ballots. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. was third.

