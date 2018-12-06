WATERVILLE — Tinkergarten will offer free children’s outdoor learning events from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, and from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the North Street Playground, 151 North St. The events are open to children 18 months through 8 years old.

At Tinkergarten, families meet outdoors to connect and learn through play. In this free event, Tinkergarten leader Heather Katz, will facilitate an expert-designed play scenario, allowing children of various ages and needs to explore, problem solve, communicate, collaborate and create together. Registration is required to provide materials for all the children.

To sign up, visit tinkergarten.com/leaders/heather.katz.

For more information, email [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: