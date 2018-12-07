Augusta Bridge Club

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau, Nancy Lenfest and Nancy Lindgrin placed second, Ron Cote and David Offer, tied with and Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell for third place.

Winners on Thursday were Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill, Daniel Townsend and Patricia Damon, and Debby Gardner and Paul Mitnik.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center in Hallowell, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winner on Wednesday was Janet Williams. Suzanne Finn placed second and Diane Dionne placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Alice King and Dick Quinlan. Madeline Poulin and Lee Lenfest placed second, Sylvia Palmer and Violet Chichetti placed third and Gabrielle Rice and Denis Perkins placed first.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

