WATERVILLE — A car crash that happened Friday evening on Main Street is not believed to have caused any injuries, according to Waterville police.

Around 6 p.m. a driver in a black 2015 Chevy Cruze struck a utility pole and rolled over while traveling north near the Fairfield town line. Authorities are not certain what caused the crash at this point and could not provide information about the driver.

“We don’t have a lot of information right now. We’re still ongoing with the investigation,” said Waterville Patrol Sgt. Jason Longley. “At this point what I can confirm is that it was a single-vehicle crash into the pole, and it damaged the pole.”

At the scene, wires could be seen hanging low across the roadway. The pole had snapped into several pieces. At least one airbag in the vehicle had been deployed.

Waterville police and firefighters went to the scene. Longley said the driver was not taken to a hospital.

