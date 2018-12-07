High school students from Mt. Blue/Foster Tech in Farmington and their Foster Tech engineering teacher met Nov. 30 at Western Maine Play Museum in Wilton to problem solve and study the space where they plan to install an interactive sand table, according to a news release from Lori Lewis, president, of the museum.

When the sand is manipulated to form geologic formations, it changes colors to indicate those different land masses. Students are working with their teacher Jake Bogar to design and build the exhibit, which will be featured in the Nature Room.

Taking part in the design and building of the interactive sand table exhibit from left are Caitlin Hanlon, Ed Tech; Tyson Hill, Katie Holmes, Noah Bell, Colin Hutchins, Bradie Reynolds, Connor Damon, Sebastian Fournier and Jake Bogar, teacher. Photo courtesy of Western Maine Play Museum

