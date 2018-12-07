GARDINER — Bailey Poore scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Gardiner girls basketball team rolled past Medomak Valley 53-44 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Friday night.

Jaycie Stevens scored 13 points and Anna Toman had 12 points and eight rebounds for Gardiner (1-0).

Abby Lash scored 15 points for Medomak (0-1).

VALLEY 34, BUCKFIELD 26: Kennedy Savoy had 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as Valley erased a six-point halftime deficit for a victory over Buckfield.

Jillian Miller had seven points in the win.

Katy Henderson led the Bucks with 10 points while Hannah Schields chipped in with eight.

RANGELEY 61, NORTH HAVEN 22: Olivia Pye scored 16 points and had seven steals to lead the Lakers to the East/West Conference victory.

Brooke Egan, Winnie LaRochelle and Lauren Eastlack each scored 10 points for the Lakers (1-0).

Layla Sparhawk scored 10 points for North Haven (0-10).

WINSLOW 60, MOUNT VIEW 28: Weslee Littlefield and Bodhi Littlefield each scored 16 points to lead the Black Raiders to the season-opening KVAC B win in Winslow.

Silver Clukey and Paige Trask each added 11 points for Winslow (1-0). Grace Smith grabbed eight rebounds.

Hannah Coolen scored 13 points and Shala Davis added 12 to lead Mount View.

ERSKINE 52, MARANACOOK 36: Elizabeth Sugg and Joanna Linscott each scored 10 points to lead the Eagles to the KVAC victory.

MacKenzie Roderick scored nine points to pace Erskine (1-0) as well.

Anna Drillen scored 15 points to lead Maranacook (0-1).

SKOWHEGAN 53, MT. BLUE 28: Annie Cooke scored 17 points and Sydney Ames added 14 as the Indians rolled to the KVAC A victory in Farmington.

Jaycie Christopher scored 11 points for Skowhegan (1-0) as well.

Lexi Mittelstadt scored 12 points to lead the Cougars (0-1).

LAWRENCE 55, CONY 34: Megan Curtis led all scorers with a game-high 16 points in the Bulldogs’ season-opening KVAC A win in Fairfield.

Sarah Poli added 13 points for Lawrence, while Savannah Weston chipped in with seven.

Alyssa Redman scored eight points to pace Cony.

BOYS BASKETBALL

JONESPORT-BEALS 81, TEMPLE ACADEMY 36: Nic Blaisdell scored nine points and Ilija Ivkovic added eight as the Bereans (0-1) fell in Jonesport.

Alvin Beal led Jonesport-Beals (1-0) with 16 points.

OCEANSIDE 54, WATERVILLE 46: Cooper Wirkala scored a game-high 24 points and Trevor Reed added 11 as the Mariners rolled to the KVAC B victory in Waterville.

David Barre had 22 points for Waterville (0-1) while Jack Thompson had 12 rebounds.

HAMPDEN 54, MESSALONSKEE 45: Bryce Lausier scored 16 points to lead the Broncos to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Andy Raye added nine points for Hampden (1-0).

Tucker Charles scored 15 points to lead the Eagles (0-1). Parker Cole added eight points and Matthew Parent seven.

HALL-DALE 88, TELSTAR 26: Ashtyn Abbott scored 27 points to lead the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Bethel.

Alec Byron added 22 points for Hall-Dale (1-0) while Austin Stebbins chipped in 10.

Telstar (0-1) was led by Brayden Stevens with 10 points.

MADISON 47, RICHMOND 39: Jacob Meader scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC and season-opening win in Richmond.

Justyn Stinson added 13 points for Madison (1-0), while Eric Wescott scored 10.

Danny Stewart led Richmond (0-1) with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Mason Blake and Nick Adams scored six points apiece.

MONMOUTH 64, OAK HILL 38: Connor Davies scored 24 points and Gabe Martin added 19 as Monmouth opened the boys’ basketball season with a 64-38 win over Oak Hill on Friday.

Davies pulled down 12 rebounds and Martin hit four 3-pointers for the Mustangs (1-0). Dylan Lajoie dished out seven assists.

Ausborn Boston, D’Andre Davies and Adam Caron topped the Raiders (0-1) with six points apiece.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 46, GARDINER 40: Gabe Allaire scored 11 points and Ryan Creamer added 10 to lead the Panthers to the KVAC victory in Gardiner.

Alec Coughlin added eight points and Trevor Brown scored seven for Medomak Valley (1-0).

Luke Stevens led Gardiner (0-1) with 10 points. Casey Gallagher (three rebounds, four assists) and Logan Carleton (four rebounds) added seven points each.

