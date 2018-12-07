Museum L-A is looking for any information on the horse troughs that once stood in the streets of Lewiston and Auburn. Two of the Lewiston downtown area horse troughs have been found, but there is still a mystery surrounding the remaining two that used to be located in Auburn. One of the Auburn troughs was historically located in the area of what is now Washington Street and Minot Avenue, the other was on Turner Street, and their current locations are unknown.

The museum hopes the general public might be able to provide information about these troughs, their historic uses, and their current locations. Those who have any information can contact Emma Sieh at 333-3881 or [email protected].

This postcard shows one of the missing horse troughs in front of the pumping station in Auburn, but no photographs have been recovered for the second trough. Photo courtesy of Museum L-A

