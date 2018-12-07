WATERVILLE — The Payless ShoeSource retail chain store at Waterville Commons is scheduled to close Dec. 28 and the store is advertising sales to reduce inventory.

Employees said they are not authorized to speak to the news media and referred a reporter to a Payless corporate communications email address for media inquiries, but no one responded to an email sent Wednesday to the address.

On Thursday, shelves at the store, off Waterville Commons Drive, appeared to be emptying. Large signs in the window of the store advertised that everything was 60 percent off.

“Everything must go,” one sign said.

Sandwiched between the U.S. Cellular and the Sally’s beauty supply store, Payless carries shoes, boots, sandals, pocketbooks, socks and other accessories.

SweetFrog, GameStop, Pizza Degree, Firehouse Subs, Supercuts, GNC and Starbucks share space in the outdoor mall with Payless.

Contacted Thursday afternoon, women who answered the phones at the Bangor and Augusta locations of Payless — the closest stores to Waterville’s — said their respective stores were not closing. The Payless in Bangor is in the Bangor Mall; the Augusta store is at 15 Stephen King Drive in the Marketplace at Augusta.

Other Payless stores in Maine include those in the Auburn Mall, the Maine Mall in South Portland and Westbrook Plaza.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: