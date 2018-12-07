A Westbrook man is now charged with attempted murder for allegedly intentionally hitting another man with his SUV in October.

Clemente Hernandez, 45, is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $25,000 bail. Prosecutors originally charged him with lesser crimes, but the Cumberland County grand jury handed down an indictment Friday on the more serious count of attempted murder.

The other charges against Hernandez are two counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

Hernandez has not yet entered a plea to the charges. According to police reports, Hernandez was driving a 1999 GMC Suburban on Oct. 18 when he spotted the victim walking near Pennell Street. He allegedly veered over a curb and struck the man, leaving a dent in the hood of the vehicle. Police said they believe Hernandez was angry with the man because of his relationship with a woman.

The victim told police the last thing he remembered was hearing screeching tires. When he woke up, he was on the ground, face up on his back, and he “hurt all over,” the police report said. Court documents show the 25-year-old man did not suffer any broken bones or life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez denied being in Westbrook and said he was in Old Orchard Beach, among other places, when the crash took place, according to police. But police obtained a search warrant for Hernandez’s cellphone records, which showed that his phone was in communication with cellphone towers in the Westbrook area, not in Old Orchard Beach, they said.

Police also said multiple witnesses described someone who fit Hernandez’s description.

His next court appearance is Feb. 7.

Megan Gray can be contacted at 791-6327 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: mainemegan

