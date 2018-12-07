NEW PORTLAND — The Western Mountains Baptist Church will hold its free festive community Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, held at WMBC, 928 Carrabassett Road.

Eighteen local community members will sing a variety of hymns. This year, some of the Mt. Abram string students will join the a capella choir in a special piece. Breanna Cockerham, of Freeman Township, is the concert director.

Several members of the Western Mountains Baptist Church's 2017 Community Christmas Choir sing "Go Tell it On the Mountain." From left are Dean Stanley, of Strong; Dale Gilmor, of Kingfield; Tom DuBois, of Salem Township; Temple Knowles, of New Portland; and John Vetne, of New Portland. Photo by Crystal Fitch

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call the church at 265-2557, text Pastor Tom at 557-3802 or email [email protected].

