NEW PORTLAND — The Western Mountains Baptist Church will hold its free festive community Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, held at WMBC, 928 Carrabassett Road.
Eighteen local community members will sing a variety of hymns. This year, some of the Mt. Abram string students will join the a capella choir in a special piece. Breanna Cockerham, of Freeman Township, is the concert director.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call the church at 265-2557, text Pastor Tom at 557-3802 or email [email protected].
