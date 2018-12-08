Northeast Bank welcomes Dana Curtis as mortgage sales manager

Mortgage industry veteran Dana Curtis has joined the bank as mortgage sales manager, according to a news release from Northeast Bank in Portland.

Curtis will be responsible for increasing residential mortgage originations throughout western, central, and southern Maine. With a diversified background in both mortgage originations and operations, Dana will develop new referral sources while working closely with the bank’s 10 banking centers and established mortgage lending team to increase residential mortgage loan originations throughout its market.

“With over 21 years of mortgage and consumer lending experience across New England, Dana has the knowledge and expertise needed to grow our mortgage banking business in the years ahead,” said Robert Banaski, senior vice president, director of community banking. “We welcome him to our team and look forward to his contributions to the bank.”

Curtis joins the bank from University Credit Union in Portland where he served as mortgage loan officer. There he oversaw mortgage lending activity at three branches and was responsible for originating mortgage loans throughout the region. Prior to University Credit Union, he was a mortgage loan officer at Bank of America in Brunswick. Mr. Curtis earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Saint Joseph’s College in Windham and currently resides in Auburn.

Trademark Federal Credit Union gives $1,000 to Winthrop Hot Meal Kitchen

AUGUSTA — The Board of Directors of Trademark Federal Credit Union recently selected Winthrop Hot Meal Kitchen as the recipient of the Griffin-Guerrette Charitable Giving Fund.

The fund was established in 2012 to recognize the career contributions of Judith A. Griffin and Paul J. Guerrette whose careers spanned four decades with the Credit Union. The fund awards $1,000 in November of each year to one Augusta area nonprofit organization serving the human services, social welfare or other charitable needs of the community.

The Winthrop Hot Meal Kitchen fosters community and personal relations for all citizens of the Winthrop area by providing free meals and a place to meet and socialize with others. They also deliver meals to those who can’t make it to the St. Francis Parish Hall kitchen that they rent. Their target population is the elderly, young, shut-ins and the disabled. Anyone wishing to join Trademark in helping the Winthrop Hot Meal Kitchen by making a tax-deductible contribution, may send it to Winthrop Hot Meal Kitchen, P.O. Box 472, Winthrop ME, 04364.

Trademark Federal Credit Union serves nearly 10,000 members from its offices at 44 Edison Drive, Augusta, 145 Pleasant Hill Road, Scarborough and Canco Road, Portland. The Credit Union has served the employees of Central Maine Power Co. and Hannaford Bros. since it was founded in 1936 and now includes over 20 other Maine companies.

Franklin Savings Bank donates to 60 local nonprofits

Franklin Savings Bank named the recipients of its FSB Community 150 initiative Wednesday evening at the Homestead Bakery in Farmington. In all, 60 local nonprofits will share in a donation of $150,000 from the bank’s Community Development Foundation.

In Franklin, Oxford, Somerset and Hancock counties, the top nominated nonprofit received $10,000, the second most nominated nonprofit, $7,500, and the third, $5,000. In addition, the fourth and fifth highest received $2,500. Ten additional nonprofits received $1,000 each. The top three from each county were recognized at the event.

“We have enjoyed giving back,” said Franklin Savings Bank President and CEO Tim Thompson. “We see our 150th anniversary not so much as a celebration of ourselves, but as a celebration of our communities. It’s the people living and working in the communities we serve who have made our sesquicentennial possible. This is our thank you.”

The full list of recipients is located on the bank website www.franklinsavings.bank/FSBCommunity150.

The top three for each county are:

• Franklin: Franklin County Animal Shelter, Farmington Ski Club (Titcomb Mountain), and the Rangeley Public Library;

• Oxford: Thompson Lake Environmental Association (TLEA), Team Hailey Hugs, and the Greater Rumford Community Center;

• Somerset: Main Street Skowhegan, Healing Hands Foundation, Inc., and the Sebasticook Chapter of NAVHDA;

• Hancock: Community Closet, Lake Stewards of Maine, and the Families First Community Center.

Other recipients are:

• Franklin County: Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, Holland Strong Community Foundation, Rangeley Health and Wellness Center, Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society, Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, MATE Housing Ministry, Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s Association, Fit Girls of Wilton, Maine, Double B Equine Rescue Corp., LEAP, Inc., Farmington Public Library Association, and the Care & Share Food Closet;

• Oxford County: Chisholm Ski Club, Pink Feather Foundation, Region 9 School of Applied Technology, Community Concepts, Inc., Androscoggin Land Trust, Mexico Historical Society, Gardner Roberts Memorial Library, Hope Association, Maine K9 Vest Fund, Andover Educational Fund, Inc., Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation, and Rural Community Action Ministry;

• Somerset County: Friends of the L.C. Bates Museum, Somerset Humane Society, Community Care, Siesta Sanctuary, Wesserunsett Arts Council, Somerset Woods Trustees, Lake George Regional Park, GEAR Parent Network, Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County, Day One, United Methodist Economic Ministry, and Kennebec Behavioral Health;

• Hancock County: Camp Capella, Tree of Life, Inc., KidsPeace Graham Lake Campus, Next Step Domestic Violence Project, Ellsworth Lioness Club, Open Door Recovery Center, The Grand Auditorium, Healthy Peninsula, Maine Veterans Project, Hancock County Habitat for Humanity, Children’s Dyslexia Center-Bangor, and Special Children’s Friends.

This $150,000 is on top of the normal contributions the bank makes through its Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation and the $27,300 for 95 charities in the name of its employees and corporators earlier this year. The Foundation generally makes about $160,000 in donations annually.

“This is a special year for us and I’m pleased that our Board of Directors decided to make this additional financial commitment to our communities,” said Thompson.

Since the Foundation was founded in 2000, the bank has contributed $2.3 million to educational and local nonprofits.

The bank was founded in 1868. It has broadened over the years to serve lending needs as well as deposit and commercial needs and the area served has expanded well beyond its original Franklin County with locations in Oxford, Somerset and Hancock counties.

