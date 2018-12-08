IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:13 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.
1:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
2:36 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.
3:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
3:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Court Street.
3:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Road.
4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alden Avenue.
9:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
12:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Darling Avenue.
IN DETROIT, Friday at 6:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Troy Road.
IN EMBDEN, Friday at 3:11 p.m., hunting problems were reported on Kennebec River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 1:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on McGraw Lane.
3:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brown Road.
IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 7 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 7:34 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Old Point Avenue.
8:21 a.m., police attempted to locate someone on Clairay Drive.
9:56 a.m., police made an arrest assisting another agency on Clairay Drive.
5:24 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Old County Road.
7:37 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Old County Road.
Saturday at 12:45 a.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Freese Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 7:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road.
7:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.
7:33 p.m., a violation of a protection order was reported at Messalonskee High School.
8:04 p.m., fire units were sent to a call on East School Street.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.
Saturday at 4:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 7:28 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Walnut Street.
9:23 a.m., a fire or information call was taken from Walnut Street.
2:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain View Terrace.
3:04 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Avenue.
3:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.
3:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
5:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
9:51 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.
11 p.m., police made an arrest on Waterville Road.
Saturday at 2:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
7:12 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Judkins Court.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:59 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Elm Street.
8:11 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.
8:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at the Thayer Unit, MaineGeneral Medical Center on North Street.
10:40 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on King Street.
11:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at City Hall.
12:35 p.m., an assault was reported at a business on Pleasant Street.
1:47 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of shoplifting at a store on Elm Plaza.
2:06 p.m., threatening was reported in the Walmart parking lot.
2:09 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported by Governor’s on Main Street.
2:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.
3:12 p.m., a theft was reported at Home Depot on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.
6:09 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle crash, with injuries, on Main Street.
7:34 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Pleasant Street.
10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:09 p.m., a verbal warning was issued following a noise complaint on Kennebec Street.
Saturday at 1:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on the Concourse.
1:16 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on Elm Street.
1:22 a.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
2:07 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.
2:34 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a mental health call at a Colby College dorm.
3:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a hotel on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 5:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
9:17 p.m., a summons was issued following a motor vehicle crash with reported injuries on China Road.
Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:33 p.m., Shawn L. Shaw, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on Capitol Street and charged with attaching false plates and operating after habitual offender revocation.
Saturday at 12:08 a.m., Randall Heyer, 63, of Windsor, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence following a car accident, in which no injuries were reported, at the intersection of Weeks Mills Road and North Belfast Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:17 a.m., Alexis M. Lloyd, 23, of Skowhegan, no charges listed.
1:18 p.m., Brady Thomas Martin, 21, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of release.
8:21 p.m., Cody Allen Damon, 19, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold and on charges of theft, violating the conditions of release and criminal operating after suspension.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:09 p.m., Kevin Brackett, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.
Saturday at 1:22 a.m., Derek Marcia, 29, of Newport, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:16 a.m., Antonio Gordon, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant on Elm Street.
Summons
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:29 a.m., Louis Richard Andreoli, 61, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of assault on Middle Street.
