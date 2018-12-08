IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:13 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

1:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:36 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

3:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

3:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Court Street.

3:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alden Avenue.

9:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

12:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Darling Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 6:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Troy Road.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 3:11 p.m., hunting problems were reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 1:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on McGraw Lane.

3:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brown Road.

IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 7 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 7:34 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Old Point Avenue.

8:21 a.m., police attempted to locate someone on Clairay Drive.

9:56 a.m., police made an arrest assisting another agency on Clairay Drive.

5:24 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Old County Road.

7:37 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Old County Road.

Saturday at 12:45 a.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Freese Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 7:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road.

7:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.

7:33 p.m., a violation of a protection order was reported at Messalonskee High School.

8:04 p.m., fire units were sent to a call on East School Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

Saturday at 4:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 7:28 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Walnut Street.

9:23 a.m., a fire or information call was taken from Walnut Street.

2:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

3:04 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Avenue.

3:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

3:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

5:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

9:51 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

11 p.m., police made an arrest on Waterville Road.

Saturday at 2:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

7:12 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Judkins Court.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:59 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Elm Street.

8:11 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.

8:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at the Thayer Unit, MaineGeneral Medical Center on North Street.

10:40 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on King Street.

11:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at City Hall.

12:35 p.m., an assault was reported at a business on Pleasant Street.

1:47 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of shoplifting at a store on Elm Plaza.

2:06 p.m., threatening was reported in the Walmart parking lot.

2:09 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported by Governor’s on Main Street.

2:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

3:12 p.m., a theft was reported at Home Depot on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

6:09 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle crash, with injuries, on Main Street.

7:34 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:09 p.m., a verbal warning was issued following a noise complaint on Kennebec Street.

Saturday at 1:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on the Concourse.

1:16 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on Elm Street.

1:22 a.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

2:07 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

2:34 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a mental health call at a Colby College dorm.

3:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a hotel on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 5:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

9:17 p.m., a summons was issued following a motor vehicle crash with reported injuries on China Road.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:33 p.m., Shawn L. Shaw, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on Capitol Street and charged with attaching false plates and operating after habitual offender revocation.

Saturday at 12:08 a.m., Randall Heyer, 63, of Windsor, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence following a car accident, in which no injuries were reported, at the intersection of Weeks Mills Road and North Belfast Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:17 a.m., Alexis M. Lloyd, 23, of Skowhegan, no charges listed.

1:18 p.m., Brady Thomas Martin, 21, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of release.

8:21 p.m., Cody Allen Damon, 19, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold and on charges of theft, violating the conditions of release and criminal operating after suspension.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:09 p.m., Kevin Brackett, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday at 1:22 a.m., Derek Marcia, 29, of Newport, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:16 a.m., Antonio Gordon, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant on Elm Street.

Summons

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:29 a.m., Louis Richard Andreoli, 61, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of assault on Middle Street.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: