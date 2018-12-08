RICHMOND — Emily Edgerly had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Madison past Richmond 48-37 in a Class C girls basketball win Saturday.

Abi Spaulding added six points and 10 rebounds for Madison (1-0) while Katie Worthen scored nine points.

Richmond (0-1) was led by Hannah Moholland with 12 points and Caitlin Kendrick with 10.

HALL-DALE 53, TELSTAR 33: Iris Ireland scored 18 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to lead the host Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win.

Caden Wills added 10 points for Hall-Dale (1-0) while Grace Begin chipped in five points and eight rebounds.

Telstar (0-1) was led by Calla Orino and Luci Rothwell with 10 points apiece.

HAMPDEN 50, MESSALONSKEE 37: Bailey Donovan scored 18 points to lead the host Broncos to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win.

Alydia Brilliant added nine points for Hampden (1-0).

Messalonskee (1-0) was led by Emily Paren with 14 points and Gabrielle Wener with nine.

MCI 51, Belfast 33: On Friday, Sydney Farrar and Christa Carr each scored 14 points to lead the Huskies to the season-opening win.

Leah Bussell added 13 points for MCI.

RANGELEY 66, NORTH HAVEN 18: Brooke Egan and Emily Eastlack each scored 13 points to lead the Lakers to the win on North Haven.

Winnie LaRochelle and Olivia Pye added 12 points apiece for Rangeley (2-0) while Lauren Eastlack chipped in 10.

North Haven (0-2) was led by Layla Sparhawk with 14 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST HILLS 68, VINALHAVEN 20: Brandon Gilboe scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers to the East/West Conference win in Jackman.

Jakob Rivas added 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Forest Hills (1-0) while Parker Desjardins chipped in with 12 points.

Vinalhaven (0-1) was led by Alec Radley with 10 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 8, LAWRENCE/SKOWHEGAN/MCI 1: Henry Honkonen had three goals and two assists as the Knighthawks (1-0) defeated the Bandits (0-1) at Dover, New Hampshire.

Ryan Jalbert, Connor Kean, Braden Butler, Andrew Pruyne and Oscar Chapman also scored, and Sam Mitchell had two assists for the Knighthawks. Avery Gosselin scored for the Bandits.

Austin Ledger made 11 saves for the win, while Adrian O’Connell stopped 31 shots for the Bandits.

