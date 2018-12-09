A fire that was reported in a Windham home late Sunday afternoon was quickly brought under control, according to an emergency dispatcher.
The fire at 23 Freeman Court was reported at 4:43 p.m., but less than a half hour later, crews reported the fire was under control and most crews had returned to their stations.
The dispatcher said no one had to be transported by ambulance from the fire scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The single-family home is located off White’s Bridge Road in North Windham.
