AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Ryan Ackerman, 32, of Winslow, terrorizing and criminal threatening April 22, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Marcus T. Allen, 41, of Oakland, operating under the influence Feb. 1, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 1, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Matthieu J. Aubuchon, 29, of Pittston, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 22, 2018, in West Gardiner; $500 fine; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, same date and town, dismissed.

Andrew Balcer, 20, of Warren, murder Oct. 31, 2016, in Winthrop; 40-year Department of Corrections sentence; murder Oct. 31, 2016, in Winthrop; 40-year Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated cruelty to animals Oct. 31, 2016, in Winthrop; 5-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Jacob T. Barrows, 26, of Augusta, terrorizing Dec. 2, 2018, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence.

Jay D. Besterfeldt, 44, of Detroit, operating under the influence Nov. 17, 2017, in Clinton, dismissed.

Linwood Bibber, 57, of Vassalboro, assault Sept. 9, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ronald Joseph Bilodeau, 67, of Augusta, operating under the influence Aug. 13, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Vaughn N. Bilodeau, 20, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor Sept. 25, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Donna Black, 61, of Gardiner, using counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker Oct. 16, 2018, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Jay Allen Buotte, 57, of Augusta, drinking in public Aug. 29, 2018, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Andrew Burgess, 42, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 4, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Derek M. Campbell, 58, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 7, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Georgia L. Cassidy, 21, of Darien, Connecticut, minor consuming liquor May 5, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Richard J. Clarke III, 20, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked March 3, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Michael S. Clough, 50, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Jan. 14, 2018, in Hallowell; $1,100 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but eight months suspended, two year probation, six-year license and registration suspension; operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions Jan. 14, 2018, in Hallowell; 30-day jail sentence; refusing to sign criminal summons Jan. 14, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Raymond John Cloutier, 66, of Lewiston, passing stopped school bus Oct. 12, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Crystal Theresa Cougle, 26, of Waterville, operating under the influence Oct. 6, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release Oct. 6, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine; operating vehicle without license Oct. 6, 2018, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Ashley May Curtis, 25, of Rumford, disorderly conduct, fighting Nov. 29, 2018, in Waterville; $300 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force Nov. 29, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; assault Nov. 29, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

George A. Day, 36, of Vienna, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 20, 2018, in Waterville; 14-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer same date and town, dismissed.

Jonathan R. Develder, 22, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Sept. 16, 2018, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 25-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; failing to stop for an officer Sept. 16, 2018, in Gardiner; 15-day jail sentence; driving to endanger Sept. 16, 2018, in Gardiner; $575 fine, $575 suspended, 15-day jail sentence.

Christopher J. Dunn, 26, of Waterville, criminal mischief Sept. 19, 2018, in Waterville; $100 fine, $90 restitution.

Boyd V. Ellis, 71, of Augusta, criminal mischief June 8, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine, $1,000 restitution. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 8, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine, $100 suspended; false public alarm or report June 8, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine, $100 suspended.

Stephanie Dawn Estes, 38, of Vassalboro, domestic violence assault May 26, 2018, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Brittany Lee Fagre, 19, of Augusta, obstructing government administration Oct. 7, 2018, in Farmingdale; $300 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, same date and town, dismissed.

Jason A. Fecteau, 43, of Benton, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 13, 2018, in Benton; $300 fine.

Brian A. Fortin, 55, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked May 22, 2014, in Monmouth; $500 fine.

Nicole M. Frazier, 35, of Norridgewock, operating under the influence Aug. 25, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jonathan Fuller, 48, of Hallowell, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 5, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year jail sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation.

Montana J. Gagne, 18, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 15, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 15, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence.

Jacob S. Gibson, 20, of Wayne, theft by receiving stolen property May 22, 2017, in Wayne; $200 fine.

Tyler J. Goucher, 23, of Wayne, manslaughter May 12, 2017, in Mount Vernon; 14-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 59 months suspended, four-year probation, four hours community service; operating under the influence May 12, 2017, in Mount Vernon; $2,100 fine, 59-month Department of Corrections sentence, 10-year license suspension; operating under the influence and aggravated assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Brendan M. Hagerty, 25, of Waterville, operating after registration suspended Oct. 9, 2018, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Christopher L. Hallee, 36, of Franklin, New Hampshire, attaching false plates and unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 8, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed. Operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, Oct. 31, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Joshua P. Jackson, 29, of Benton, failure to register vehicle Oct. 16, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chelsea L. Johnston, 29, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Oct. 7, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tracy Kervin, 48, of Winslow, violating condition of release Oct. 16, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Diane M. Kulisich, 44, of Norridgewock, failure to register vehicle Oct. 5, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

William R. Libby, 44, of Winslow, operating after registration suspended Aug. 29, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

William J. MacLellan, 54, of Readfield, misuse of E-9-1-1 system Aug. 19, 2018, in Fayette; two-day jail sentence.

Douglas E. Mansir, 47, of South Gardiner, operating under the influence Oct. 2, 2018, in Gardiner; $2,100 fine, four-year jail sentence all but six months suspended, three-year probation, 10-year license and registration suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention Oct. 2, 2018, in Gardiner; 60-day jail sentence; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

April McCarthy, 44, of Readfield, allowing dog to be at large Sept. 19, 2018, in Readfield; $100 fine.

Johnathan T. McCaslin, 42, of North Vassalboro, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Oct. 7, 2018, in Clinton; $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Jacob Eseley McMillan, 24, of Gardiner, criminal trespass Dec. 3, 2018, in Gardiner; $200 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force Dec. 3, 2018, in Gardiner; 24-hour jail sentence.

Mark A. Meserve, 48, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized use of property Oct. 5, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

MG Transport Inc., of Cornville, commercial vehicle rule violation: operating unsafe/defective vehicle Jan. 26, 2018, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Evan Moody, 18, of Winslow, minor possessing liquor Oct. 7, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Janie Mullins, 27, of Augusta, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Aug. 29, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Jakob Murray, 20, of Belgrade, failure to register vehicle Oct. 12, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chantal L. Nadeau, 27, of Oakland, allowing dog to be at large July 20, 2018, in Waterville; $25 fine; keeping dangerous dog, same date and town, dismissed.

Christopher M. Nichols, 32, of Hallowell, domestic violence assault Nov. 6, 2017, in Farmingdale; 364-day all suspended jail sentence, two-year probation.

Xavier Ocasio, 34, of Peru, driving to endanger June 17, 2017, in Augusta; $575 fine.

Jezerae Rosa Odell, 19, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor July 13, 2018, in Winslow, and minor possessing liquor July 20, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Daniel Patrick Ollen, 30, of Brunswick, operating under the influence July 29, 2018, in Augusta; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; refusing to sign criminal summons, same date and town, dismissed.

Brooke V. Olum, 28, of Augusta, theft of services Aug. 24, 2018, in Augusta; $300 fine, $159.30 restitution.

Carl Louis Pepin, 61, of Gardiner, operating under the influence April 29, 2018, in Gardiner; $500 fine.

Stanley M. Piper III, 35, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 24, 2018, in Gardiner; $400 fine.

Candice M. Porter, 25, of South China, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 23, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Daniel Post, 57, of Clinton, harassment by telephone Oct. 9, 2018, in Winslow; $200 fine; harassment by telephone, same date and town, dismissed.

Chad Quirion, 40, of Winslow, violating condition of release Oct. 13, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Kayla Reed, 25, of Bellingham, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 4, 2018, in West Gardiner; $400 fine.

James L. Richards, 35, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 13, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Lynzi R. Rogers, 35, of Vassalboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 17, 2017, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Colton Roy, 19, of Orono, operating under the influence Oct. 2, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Melissa V. Roye, 32, of Oakland/Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 2, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine-month jail sentence. Unlawful furnishing in scheduled drug July 9, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine-month jail sentence; violating condition of release July 9, 2018, in Waterville; six-month jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, April 27, 2018, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release May 4, 2018, in Waterville, and unlawful possession of schedule drug and violating condition of release, May 26, 2018, in Waterville, all dismissed. Violating condition of release Aug. 30, 2018, in Waterville; six-month jail sentence. Use of drug paraphernalia April 3, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Katherine L. Schooley, 32, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 25, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine, $36.96 restitution.

Joel M. Severance, 28, of Augusta, assault July 1, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Julie Simoneau, 53, of Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 19, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Kristi Smith, 36, of Unity, failure to register vehicle Oct. 9, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Randy L. Snow, 51, of Waterville, wasting a wild bird or wild animal Oct. 26, 2018, in Winslow; $250 fine; false registration of wild turkey, same date and town, dismissed.

Robert W. Studley, 46, of Palmero, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 10, 2016, in Winslow; $750 fine.

John Thomas, 24, of Rome, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 11, 2018, in Albion, dismissed.

Nicole Towers, 42, of Clinton, operating under the influence Oct. 7, 2018, in Clinton; $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Heidi Tuggle, 36, of Augusta, operating under the influence Aug. 5, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, two-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Sheila Wagner, 74, of Augusta, operating under the influence April 7, 2018, in Augusta; $800 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Joshua R. Wescott, 24, of Augusta, domestic violence terrorizing Sept. 3, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Cassandra Lynn West, 35, of Gardiner, driving to endanger Jan. 28, 2017, in Augusta; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Wyatt D. Wilson, 41, of Augusta, criminal trespass and violating condition of release June 5, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed. Swimming prohibited May 31, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jeffrey Witham, 47, of Oakland, criminal trespass Oct. 14, 2018, in Oakland; $150 fine.

Cynthia Young, 26, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 16, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine.

