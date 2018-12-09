The Los Angeles Film Critics Association on Sunday named Alfonso Cuaron’s deeply personal drama “Roma” best film of the year, adding to the acclaimed film’s steadily mounting honors.

Cuaron’s black-and-white film, a Netflix release, also won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and topped the New York Film Critics Circle honors. “Roma” is widely expected to land Netflix its first best-picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

The LA critics also named Debra Granik best director for her off-the-grid father-daughter drama “Leave No Trace.”

The group chose Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) as best actress and Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”) as best actor. Hawke was also the New York critics’ choice and the winner at last month’s Gotham Film Awards.

Best supporting actor went to Steven Yeun for Lee Chang-dong’s existential thriller “Burning,” which was also the group’s runner-up for best film. Taking best supporting actress was Regina King for Barry Jenkins’ James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The critics also named Sandi Tan’s “Shirkers” best documentary, the upcoming comic-book adaptation “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” best animated film and Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty’s script to “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” best screenplay.

Share

< Previous

Next >