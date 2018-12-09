AUGUSTA — Maine is reviewing an application to build a new wind farm in a proposal that critics warned could kill birds and bats.
The review process could take at least six months, the Bangor Daily News reported.
Department of Environmental Protection official Mark Bergeron said last week the department determined Longroad Energy’s application is complete.
Longroad Energy is proposing to build a 22-turbine wind farm in the small communities of Eastbrook and Osborn in Hancock County.
The project was previously proposed by developers First Wind and then SunEdison, which withdrew its application in 2015.
The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife opposed the proposal over concerns of harm to birds and bats.
The Land Use Planning Commission certified the proposal as an allowed use in Osborn, which was designated as an expedited wind permitting area.
