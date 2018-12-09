A Massachusetts man who led Maine State Police on a high-speed chase through multiple towns last week remained in jail Sunday evening on criminal charges ranging in severity from operating without a license and disorderly conduct to passing a roadblock, refusing to submit to arrest, and aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Levon Johnson, 36, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was being held at the Hancock County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, according to jail intake staff.

Maine State Police, in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page, said State Trooper Dana Austin pulled over Johnson’s motor vehicle Wednesday evening on the Mast Hill Road in Bucksport. While Austin was “dealing with another occupant of the vehicle,” Johnson took off at a high rate of speed and “a high-speed pursuit ensued.”

State police in the release said that during the chase, which lasted for several miles and traversed multiple towns, Johnson “drove erratically and recklessly and almost struck Trooper Austin with his vehicle.”

When the pursuit ended on Main Street in Winterport, state police arrested Johnson on several charges including criminal speed, forgery and aggravated driving to endanger. Police said additional charges against Johnson may be filed.

Austin is a member of the State Police Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Team, or PACE.

