A Brewer woman pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to drug trafficking and gun charges.

U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in statement that Lynda Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base – also known as crack – and heroin, and to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to court records, Johnson was stopped by a police officer on April 18, 2018. The officer discovered that she was in possession of crack and heroin, a .380-caliber pistol, and about $6,300 in cash. A subsequent search of her home in Brewer led police to recover a .22-caliber derringer, ammunition and assorted drug paraphernalia.

After police conducted a second search of her motor vehicle, they uncovered additional amounts of crack and heroin.

Johnson was prohibited from possessing weapons and ammunition as the result of felony drug and aggravated assault convictions in Maine.

She is now facing between 10 years and life in prison on the drug charges, as well as between eight years and life on supervised release. On the gun possession charge, Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

