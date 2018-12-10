Maine State Police are warning motorists that a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Portland is causing traffic delays during the height of the Monday evening commuter rush hour.
A dispatcher for the state police said the accident occurred in the area of Mile 8 in Portland. The dispatcher did not know if there were any injuries.
The crash was reported at 4:43 p.m.
-
Nation & World
Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year are the ‘guardians and the war on truth’
-
Local & State
Missing elderly New Gloucester man found Tuesday morning in Connecticut
-
Nation & World
Watch: Even the dogs get snow boots at this police department
-
Nation & World
‘Truth isn’t truth’ tops list of notable quotes in 2018
-
Editorials
Our View: U.S. joins wrong side at climate conference