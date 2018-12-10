Maine State Police are warning motorists that a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Portland is causing traffic delays during the height of the Monday evening commuter rush hour.

A dispatcher for the state police said the accident occurred in the area of Mile 8 in Portland. The dispatcher did not know if there were any injuries.

The crash was reported at 4:43 p.m.

