Waterville Junior High School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Allison Anich, Brianna Bates, Cole Bazakas, Tucker Begin, Peter Butera, Alexa DeWitt, Taylor Dunn, Bryce Dyer, Angela Errigo, Krista Evans, Alejandra Garcia-Pollis, YaJia Girardin, Kassidy Gordon, Asher Grazulis, Hannah Hafenecker, Finnian Kelly, Siena Klasson, Michael Lugo, Ava Moody, John Nawfel, Kyra Pham, Nicholas Poulin, Peter Sack, Logan Tardif, James Trenholm, Andrew Turlo, Leila Turner, Abigail Williams and Karin Zimba.
Honors: Addison Bernier, Trinity Black, Eva Burdin, Zachary Burgess, Camron Carpenter, Jaden Carter, SavAnna Cormier, Adam Cullen, Sophia Cutter, Chad Decker, Delaney Doe, Keegan Dumais, Adrianna Fisher, Tristan Frost, Acadia Gauthier, Raylee Gilbert, Leilani Gomez, Katherine Gorman, Jacquelynn Kibbin, Cobe LeClair, Dominick McKinley, Dylan Mitchell, Cameron Murphy, Dawson Pelotte, Cameron Pratt, Gracie Prosper, Donald Riopelle, David Roberts, Isabella Romero, Rylee Roy, Theo Ruehsen, Gaelan Russo, Alexander Snipe, Malynah Stanley, Jada Thurlow, Nolan Veilleux, Cody Veniot and Rebecca Williams.
Honorable mention: Parker Champe, Caleb Chandler, Haley Dunn, Wyatt Eads, Dylan Gray, Daniel Hall, April Harvey, Spencer Minihan, Ailie Rancourt-Smith, Keysha Rodriguez, Suliana Rosado, Wyatt Smith and Logan Soltow.
Grade 7 — High honors: Beatrice Beale Tate, Samuel Bernier, Jazmynn Boston, Kloe Brown, Jacob Burton, Kendall Corbell, Camden Cotnoir, Alyssa Curry, Kiara Deane, Isabel Derosby, Sirena Diaz, Taylor Doane, Lindsey Fitch, Angelina Fox, Arian Gilman, Keirstin Gray, Aubree Hall, Anthony Hyland, Ryland Kendall, Leo Koch, Thomas Maines, Autumn McIntyre, Aivlin Moss, Lawrence Parkhill, Ava Pease, Emiko Peck, Justine Poland Harford, Marianne Renaud, Destiney Samare, Sophia Scheck, Julia Scott, Gabrielle St. Peter, Jayden Swiercz, Skylah Talon, Mara VonOesen, Samuel Wechsler, Alice Willette, Grace Wylie and Madison Yakimchick.
Honors: Kara Anderson, Tori Anderson, Izaiah Brown, Jace Bryan, Travis Buckner, Hunter Bussell, Amethyst Chetkauskas, Jerimiah Dixon, Logan Dodge, Abigail Drew, Ethan Dudley, Alexia-Lenora Feyler, Gabriela Garcia-Pollis, Wyatt Gradie, Felicia Hall, Benjamin Hamelin, Dawson Harrison, Samantha Hebert, Dresden Laqualia, ILana Lizzotte, Savannah Maheu, Jocelyn Matos, Lillian Mitchell, Damian Moulton, Brianna Nelson, Taylor Oliver, Griffin Pelotte, Gillian Poulin, Jacob Santiago, Matthew Sargent, Evan Simon, Aurora Smith, Michael Swan, Ethan Upton, Adriana Velez, Sadie Veniot, Nevaeh Wing and Mukunda Znajmiecka.
Honorable mention: Madisyn Condon, Aaron Hall, Joshua Haviland, Camden Jipson, Owen Libby, Dillon Ludden, Austin Mason and William Thomas.
Grade 6 — High honors: Corbin Anderson, Dustin Bearce, Briana Burton, Gage Chamberlain, Emma Davis, Brady Dyer, Sophia Ferris, Garrett Gendreau, Xavier Hamlin, India Sky Hernandez, Elijah Ker, Nadia Morrison, Christopher Nawfel, Jennie Parkhill, Liam Pelotte, Dylan Roderick, Briauna Rousseau-LaCroix, Allexandriea Small, Keagan Tavares and Sadie Williams.
Honors: Teegan Carr, Isaac Dube, Viviani Faulkner, Maxwell Field, Jaden Fletcher, Benjamin Foster, Jeremey Herz, Jade-Marie Howard, Jada Inman, Joclynn Kaczorowski, Lillie Libby, Nevaeh Mason, Cassidy Mathieu, Ella Minihan, Nathaniel Minot, D’Vantae Raymond, Sarah Roach, Patrick Robinson, Laney Robitaille, Cade Rogers, Adalberto Santiago-Berrios, Zoie Small, Jacqueline Soucy, Tobin Thibeau, Mandolin Tredeau, Alexander Turner, Kaydence Tuttle, Cormac Wilcox, Maeve Wilcox and Kaleb Willette.
Honorable mention: Gabriel Cedeno, Kaileigh Clowry, Davontay Gorham-Roy, Savannah Hall, Eric Hansen, Hannah Healy, Benjamin Kitchin, Mariska Maguire, Logan McIntosh, Lana Patnaude, Manuel Rodriguez, Aliyah Savage, Noah Stanphill, Devon Wilbur and Elianna Wilson.
