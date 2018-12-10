OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School has announced its November Students of the Month.

Freshman Dynah Zimba, sophomore Kasen Sirois, junior Lauren Bourque, senior Sarah Kohl, and Student Choice selection Alysan Rancourt all exhibit the exemplary behavior and values the award honors, according to a MHS news release.

Messalonskee High School November Students of the Month from left are Alysan Rancourt, Sarah Kohl, Lauren Bourque, Kasen Sirois and Dynah Zimba. Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School

Zimba belies her age in the maturity she shows as a freshman. Along with being diligent about her academic work, she is a thoughtful, considerate person who goes out of her way to form relationships with classmates of all descriptions, according to the release. Whatever the classroom challenge, she is sure to persevere and give her best effort.

Sirois, the sophomore recipient, is known for his reliability. He is sure to be in class when teachers take attendance, and he also can be counted on to participate in whatever activity takes place in class and that any assignments he turns in will be of the highest quality, according to the release.

Junior winner Bourque makes clear her caring nature through her actions. She spearheads the annual Valentines for Veterans initiative and is also a member of Key Club, a service organization dedicated to doing good deeds. As a student, she couples a serious attitude toward her academics with a good sense of humor, according to the release.

Busy is probably the best way to describe Kohl, the senior recipient. Along with being an exemplary student academically, she is involved in both co-curricular and extracurricular activities. And yet, whatever she does or achieves, her focus is on performing the task well, not receiving accolades for her efforts, according to the release.

The same could be said of Rancourt, the Student Choice award winner. She is all about helping others. She devotes one day a week to volunteer at the library and can also be found at local concerts serving as a volunteer accompanist drummer, according to the release.

