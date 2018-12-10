The board of the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership has promoted a longtime employee to lead the organization starting next year.

Larry Robinson will replace Muriel Mosher, who is stepping down as president at the end of the year.

“Since joining the organization as a project manager in 2004, Larry has helped clients achieve more than $30 million in impacts,” board chair Carl Spang said in a media release. “He has an extensive knowledge of Maine’s manufacturing sector and has a proven track record of success.”

Maine MEP is part of a national network of manufacturing extension centers that provide business and technical assistance to smaller manufacturers across the country.

Robinson has served as Maine MEP’s center director since 2012. In that role, he led the field staff in efforts to foster manufacturing innovation and economic growth.

Before joining Maine MEP, Robinson worked for more than two decades in manufacturing, including as program manager for the electronics manufacturer Sanmina-SCI and as process engineering group leader at Hussey Seating Co. in North Berwick.

Robinson serves on the board of the New England Trade Adjustment Assistance Center, and previously served on the Industrial Technology Advisory Board at the University of Southern Maine-School of Technology and the New England Board of Higher Education.

