Greg Strand encountered a rare sight while walking in woods in Windham this month.

Just before sundown, Strand heard a commotion and ducked out of sight to see what was heading his way, News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ reports.

He spotted a large adult porcupine, but as it came closer, he noticed a smaller creature following behind and camouflaged by the pearly snow: a rare albino porcupine.

Strand’s wife, also a nature lover, posted the video on Facebook, and thousands of people have watched and shared it.

Ryan Robicheau of the the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife told News Center Maine that albino animals are seen only very infrequently in Maine.

“Albino animals regardless of species are pretty rare,” says Robicheau.

