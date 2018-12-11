AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center has announced the following students were named its November Students of the Month.

Gavin Blanchard is a senior from Erskine Academy enrolled in the Machine Tool and Welding program for the second year. Last year, Gavin earned his NOCTI Workplace Competency Certificate in Precision Machining. His instructor, Darryl Nadeau, said, “Gavin is a great student. He comes in every day with a great attitude, ready to learn and work,” according to a news release from the center.

When he is not in school, Blanchard is playing basketball or lacrosse for Erskine Academy. He works for Coutts Brothers and will begin a lineman apprenticeship program with them after he graduates.

Lauren Moran is a senior from Maranacook Community High School enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant program. Her instructor, Deborah Belanger-Warnke said, “Lauren demonstrates keen abilities to becoming a nurse, not only academically, but clinically as she displays outstanding caring attributes and keen clinical acumen when working with residents,” according to the release.

Moran currently works at Texas Roadhouse. After Blanchard graduates, she plans to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and work in pediatrics.

