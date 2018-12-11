AUGUSTA — Joanna Linscott scored 14 points to lead the Erskine Academy girls basketball team to a 51-43 win over Cony in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Tuesday night.

Lydia Boucher added 13 points for Erskine (2-0) while Jordan Linscott scored 12.

Cony (0-2) was led by Raegan Bechard with 11 points and Alyssa Redman with 10.

RANGELEY 52, VALLEY 31: Lauren Eastlack scored 14 points to lift the Lakers to the East/West Conference win in Rangeley.

Winnie LaRochelle and Brooke Egan added eight points apiece for Rangeley (3-0).

Kendra Sweet scored a game-high 18 points for Valley (1-1) while Kennedy Savoy chipped in with six.

TEMPLE 56, BUCKFIELD 33: Deleyni Carr scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Bereans to the Class D win in Buckfield.

Hannah Hubbard added 12 points for Temple (2-0).

Hannah Shields scored nine points to lead the Bucks (0-2).

WATERVILLE 46, MCI 42: Sadie Garling scored 20 points to lead the Purple Panthers to a victory over the Huskies in Waterville.

Maddie Martin and Jayda Murray each scored seven points for Waterville (2-0).

Sydney Farrer led MCI (1-1) with 16 points. Sara Linkletter added 14 points.

MT. BLUE 47, BREWER 39: Lext Middlestadt led the Cougars with with 19 points as Mt. Blue won the KVAC A game.

Eva Stevens chipped in with 12 points as the Cougars improve to 1-1 on the season.

Ashley Tanguay paced the Witches (1-1) with 14 points while Rebecca Gideon had 10 points.

WINSLOW 74, BELFAST 31: Bodhi Littlefield scored 15 points to lead the visiting Black Raiders to the KVAC B win.

Paige Trask and Weslee Littlefield each added 13 points for Winslow (2-0).

June McIntire and Sydni Moores each added seven points for Belfast (0-2).

MARANACOOK 48, OCEANSIDE 45: The Black Bears went 5 for 6 from the line down the stretch to close out a the KVAC B win in Readfield.

Anna Drillen led Maranacook (1-1) with 13 points while Kate Mohlar and Gabrielle Green scored 10 points apiece.

Hope Butler scored a game-high 17 points to lead Oceanside (0-2).

HALL-DALE 70, WISCASSET 16: Iris Ireland had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Wiscasset.

Cat Kincaid added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Hall-Dale (2-0).

Wiscasset (0-2) was led by Alice Yokabaskas and Bri Orr with four points each.

OAK HILL 42, DIRIGO 36: Desirae Dumais and Abby Nadeau each scored 11 points to spark the Raiders to the MVC win in Dixfield.

Sadie Waterman chipped in nine for Oak Hill (2-0).

Alexa Barnum scored a game-high 14 points for Dirigo (0-2).

MADISON 53, TELSTAR 39: Emily Edgerly put up 18 points to help Madison over Telstar.

Brooke Ross added 12 points in the win, and Kathryn Worthen scored 10.

Luci Rothwell and Calla Orino topped Telstar with 12 points apiece, and Brooke Richardson finished with 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CONY 66, ERSKINE 55: Simon McCormick had a triple-double — with 15 points, 10 assists and 11 steals — to lead the Rams to a KVAC victory over the Eagles in South China.

Kyle Douin had 15 points, while Ian Bowers had six points and 13 rebounds for Cony (2-0).

Braden Soule led Erskine (0-2) with 13 points. Caden Turcotte added 12 points.

RANGELEY 74, VALLEY 73: Nolan Boone and Ian Lillis each had 18 points to lead five Lakers in double figures in the East/West Conference win in Rangeley.

Rangeley (1-0) trailed by 13 after three quarters before rallying to the victory. William Brey added 17 points in the victory, while Kenneth Thompson and Callahan Crosby chipped in with 11 and 10, respectively.

Josh Farmer scored 22 points for Valley (1-1) to lead all scorers.

MT. BLUE 75, BREWER 61: James Anderson led the Cougars to a victory in KVAC A action as he had 39 points. Garrett Reynolds had 12 points for the Cougars (2-0)

Brewer spread the scoring around as Brandon Glidden led the way with 17 points while Trevor Pearson had 12 points and Cameron Monroe had 11.

TEMPLE 70, BUCKFIELD 60: Nick Blaisdell scored 18 points to lead the Bereans (2-0) to an East/West Conference victory in Buckfield.

Ilija Ivkovic added 12 points for Temple, and Nathaniel Wiles had 10.

Noah Wiley (36 points) and Tyler Gammon (23) scored all but one of the Bucks’ points. Buckfield fell to 0-2.

LEAVITT 73, GARDINER 39: Wyatt Hathaway lit up Gardiner for 37 points in the KVAC win.

Hathaway hit five 3-pointers and had five steals. Oren Shaw added 10 points for the Hornets (2-0), and Cole Morin had four blocks to go along with his seven points.

Ryan Johnson led Gardiner (0-2) with 17 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 65, MOUNT VIEW 32: Trevor Brown scored 15 points, and Ryan Creamer and Gabe Allaire each had nine as the Panthers (2-0) cruised past the Mustangs (0-2) in Waldoboro.

Alec Coughlin scored six of his eight points in the second quarter as the Panthers took a 33-15 halftime lead.

Kyle Noble led Mt. View with 10 points.

