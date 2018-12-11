PARIS — A shooting in the French city of Strasbourg killed four people and wounded 11 others near a world-famous Christmas market Tuesday, sparking a broad lockdown and a search for the suspected gunman, who remained at large.

French prosecutors said a terrorism investigation was opened, though authorities did not announce a motive.

It was unclear if the market – which was the nucleus of an al-Qaida-linked plot in 2000 – was targeted.

The gunman has been identified and has a criminal record, according to Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

The death toll, first reported as one, rose to four by late Tuesday, according to two police union officials. One official, Stephane Morisse of union FGP, told The Associated Press the alleged shooter was wounded by soldiers guarding the market.

