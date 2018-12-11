This year’s 18th annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit will kick off with the Climb for a Cure on Friday, Dec. 28.

Participants can sign up between10 a.m. and 4 p.m. the day of the event at Guest Services in the Sugarloaf base lodge and meet at 4:30 p.m. at the SuperQuad to snowshoe or skin up Tote Road to Bullwinkle’s, where participants will gather as a group and enjoy treats. Those taking part in the kickoff event should bring a headlamp or flashlight and plenty of water.

Limited touring and snowshoe rentals are available at Downhill Supply Company and the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, respectively.

A suggested donation is $10, participants can hike about 1 mile up Sugarloaf Mountain to Bullwinkle’s restaurant before descending back down. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, and the Dempsey Centers.

For more information, visit sugarloafcharitysummit.org.

