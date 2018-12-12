AUGUSTA — An Augusta woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after reportedly cutting a man’s hand with a knife during an altercation at his home.

Kiana Green, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after a report of assault on Crosby Street Place.

Police went to the home at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, where a witness said a man had been cut with a knife.

Court documents written by Augusta police Officer Alex Morin said Green entered an apartment “intending to start a confrontation” with a man — with whom she was in an “on-again, off-again” relationship — who lived there with Green’s sister.

Green, whom police found on New England Road, reportedly told police that she poured water on the man, who was on the couch in the living room. The man then tried to restrain Green and she began punching him. The altercation spilled into the kitchen, where Green grabbed multiple items, including a knife, from a kitchen strainer and swung them at the man. She said she did not remember cutting him with the knife.

Morin said the man confirmed that water had been poured on him and he told her that she had cut his hand, according to the complaint. He said she looked around the room before leaving the apartment.

Morin wrote that there was blood on the kitchen cabinets, under the sink and on the kitchen floor. A knife with a purple handle was next to the sink.

The man was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center for treatment on “lacerations to his hand.”

Morin wrote that Green was cooperative with police and was taken to jail without any problem.

She was released on $500 bail Tuesday afternoon.

