WATERBORO — Students and faculty have been evacuated at Massabesic Middle School following a bomb threat.
School administrators moved students out of the school as a precaution while law enforcement searched the facility for explosives.
Massabesic Middle School is at 134 Old Alfred Road in East Waterboro and is part of RSU 57.
More than 697 students attend classes at the school in grades 6 to 8.
This story will be updated.
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Hall-Dale boys score 108 points in win over Carrabec
-
Life & Culture
Robert Bryan, half of original “Bert & I” duo, dies at age 87
-
Varsity Maine
Richmond boys basketball topples Oak Hill behind Stewart, Densmore
-
Schools and Education
Kids get more sleep with later school start time
-
Nation & World
Australian cardinal convicted in sexual abuse case