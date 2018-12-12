Your editorial on President George H.W. Bush’s funeral made me so sad (“Our View: Bush’s funeral about more than 41st president,” Dec. 5).
You couldn’t put down, for one day, your partisan negative attack on George H. W. Bush. Especially on the day of his funeral. My God, have you never learned not to speak ill of the dead. Sad indeed.
Larry Davis
Hallowell
