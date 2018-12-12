WARREN — Fire departments from across the region battled a fire at a large barn across from Beth’s Farm Market early on the morning on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a barn at the Western Road complex.

There was initially a report of an explosion.

There was also initially a report that one person was unaccounted for, but that person was located. There have been no reports of injuries.

Beth’s Farm posted on its Facebook page that everyone is safe. The post noted that the market will be closed until further notice.

Warren was aided in the battle to put out the fire by Waldoboro, Cushing, South Thomaston, Union and Hope fire department crews and equipment. Shortly after 7 a.m., Warren asked for tankers to be sent from Appleton and Washington fire departments.

By 10 a.m. the fire was out but crews remained at the scene.

Additional information will be posted when it becomes available.

