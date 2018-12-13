A car crashed into the wall of a Mister Bagel store in South Portland Thursday morning.

South Portland police dispatchers said no one was hurt in the crash, which happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the Millcreek Shopping Center, according to a report by News Center Maine (WCSH/WBLZ)

The car struck the wall facing Ocean Street, breaking a large glass window and damaging the cinderblocks beneath it. The business was closed temporarily because of the damage.

The owner of the Mister Bagel said the driver of the car was wearing a leg brace and drove over the curb.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: