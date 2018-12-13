Cybill Shepherd claims Les Moonves ended her hit show early after she rejected his advances.

The 68-year-old actress spoke out this week about her interactions with the disgraced former CBS chief executive, who stepped down after more than a dozen allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

“He was, well, he was telling me his wife didn’t turn him on, some mistress didn’t turn him on,” Shepherd said on Sirius XM’s “The Michelle Collins Show.”

“He says, ‘Well, you know, why don’t you let me take you home?’ I said, ‘No, I’ve got a ride.’ And I had my car outside with a good friend of mine who is an off-duty LAPD officer.”

Shortly after, Shepherd claimed, “Cybill” was canceled.

The show ran from 1995 to 1998 before ending on a cliffhanger and the ominous words “to be continued.”

“My show could have run another five years, but I didn’t fall on the right side of Les,” Shepherd claimed on the radio show. “I wasn’t gonna fall at all for Les.”

Moonves was forced out in September amid multiple allegations of misconduct dating back to the late ’80s, but he denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Investigators said that Moonves was “evasive and untruthful at times and to have deliberately lied about and minimized the extent of his sexual misconduct” during interviews with lawyers and allegedly destroyed evidence, according to an internal CBS report acquired by the New York Times.

His $120 million exit package with CBS is contingent on the results of the internal investigation.

