Mainely Improv Comedy Troupe will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison . Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

This group of comics are dedicated to bringing the best comedy they can to Maine, their zany spur of the moment comedy is similar to the show “Whose line is it Anyway.” This show is for those16-plus, be sure to bring your ID.

Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit somersetabbey.net.

