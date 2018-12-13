IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:25 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Ridge Road.

9:53 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Green Street.

10:25 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Union Street.

11:19 a.m., fraud offenses were reported on Western Avenue.

1:44 p.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

2:33 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Patterson Street.

2:35 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Brooklawn Avenue.

3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.

4:24 p.m., theft was reported on Bridge Street.

4:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

4:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

4:52 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

5:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

7:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Child Street.

8:18 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Gray Birch Drive.

8:29 p.m., a barking dog was reported near Sparrow Drive and Ivy Lane.

8:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

10 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

Thursday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

8:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Normand’s Way and Bolton Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 2:09 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on West Hill Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 3:55 p.m., theft was reported on North Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:52 p.m., Christopher Pelton, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following an incident on Jefferson Street. During the same incident, Katelyn M. Nagy, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of her release.

Thursday at 6:33 a.m., Charles L. Lowe, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Mill Street.

IN CHELSEA, Michael J. Moulton, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested on two probation revocations after a warrant check on Togus Road.

IN PITTSTON, Clifford E. Moulton Jr., 59, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a warrant check on State Route 126.

IN SIDNEY, Nicholas C. Hathorne, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being found on Dinsmore Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:28 p.m., a 33-year old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a registration expired for more than 150 days during a traffic stop on State Street.

Thursday at 1:32 a.m., a 38-year old Belgrade woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle while her license is suspended during a traffic stop on Leighton Road.

