MADISON — Emily Edgerly scored 26 points to lead the Madison girls basketball team to a 71-21 win over Wiscasset in a Mountain Valley Conference game Thursday.
Katie Worthen scored 16 points, while Landyn Landry added 12 points for the Bulldogs (3-0).
Sydnie Thayer led the Wolverines (0-3) with 10 points.
FOREST HILLS 40, PINE TREE ACADEMY 39: Alexandra Lessard scored 17 points to lead the Tigers to an East/West victory over the Breakers in Jackman.
Taylor Fountaine added eight points for Forest Hills (3-0).
Jordan Milano lead Pine Tree (0-1) with 17 points, while Emily Schlisner added 15 points.
