Two free seasonal events are scheduled at Marketplace at Augusta at 197 Civic Center Drive.

Santa’s arrival featuring a Bell Ringer Concert is set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. A meet and greet and photos with Santa and Fritz, the beloved local reindeer dog and Santa’s helper, a special showing of “The Polar Express,” and others events are planned.

Fritz the dog. Photo courtesy of The Marketplace at Augusta

On Saturday, Dec. 22, from noon to 3 p.m.,

Christmas on Ice is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. An afternoon of holiday activities will include free ice skating with Frosty, Rudolph and Elmo, an art center for children, balloon artists and face painting.

The full list of each event’s entertainment, special offerings and activities:

Santa’s Arrival, Saturday, Dec. 15

• Fritz and Santa Meet and Greet at Home Depot;

• Bell Ringer Concert at Home Depot;

• Hot Chocolate Center at The Paper Store;

• “The Polar Express” movie at The Children’s Place, noon to 3 p.m., with snacks and beverages;

• free gift wrapping hosted by Habitat for Humanity at Old Navy;

• Toys for Tots collection at Five Below;

• costume characters Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Frosty, Rudolph and Elmo;

• art center for kids of all ages next to Claire’s;

• free photo booth at Five Below;

• face painting at Claire’s;

• Victorian carolers; and

• musical entertainment.

Christmas on Ice, Dec. 22, events:

• Photos and meet and greet with Fritz the dog at Day’s Jewelers;

• ice skating with Frosty, Rudolph and Elmo (including skates) located next to Day’s Jewelers;

• free gift wrapping hosted by Habitat for Humanity at Old Navy;

• art center for children of all ages next to Claire’s;

• balloon artist at The Children’s Place;

• face painting at Claire’s; and

• Victorian Carolers center wide.

For more information, visit augustamarketplace.com.

